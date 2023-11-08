Occidental And BlackRock Form Joint Venture to Develop Direct Air Capture

Occidental Petroleum Corporation announced that BlackRock will invest $550 million on behalf of clients in the development of STRATOS, the world’s largest direct air capture (DAC) facility, in Ector County, Texas.

