MEG To Apply Lessons Learned Exporting From Gulf Coast To TMX Exports

Experience gained through exporting its blended bitumen production off the U.S. Gulf Coast should help MEG Energy Corp. maximize netbacks by finding the right customers when it begins exporting off Canada’s West Coast through TMX this winter, president and chief executive officer Derek Evans said at the company’s third quarter conference call.

