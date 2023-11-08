Join Us For An Unforgettable Evening Of Elegance And Excellence As We Celebrate The Outstanding Achievements Of Our Industry

The Gas Processing Association of Canada proudly presents the event of the holiday season:The 6th Annual Christmas Gala.

Get ready to shine in your finest attire as we gather to celebrate the outstanding achievements in the industry in an atmosphere of festive splendor.

Date: November 24, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Calgary Petroleum Club, 315 5th Ave SW

Dress Code: Black Tie formal

Connect with like-minded professionals, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

Witness the best and brightest in the industry receive well-deserved accolades.

Celebrate the holiday season in style, surrounded by the elegance and sophistication of a black-tie event.

Be inspired by the accomplishments of your peers and take home a renewed sense of purpose.

Kick off the evening with a delightful cocktail hour where you can mingle with industry leaders, colleagues, and friends. Sip on exquisite cocktails, engage in meaningful conversations, and create lasting memories.

Savor an extraordinary three-course meal prepared by our top-tier chefs. Indulge in a culinary journey that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of local Calgary band “When Pigs Fly”.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary evening of glamour, recognition, and festive cheer. Join us at the 6th Annual Christmas Gala, where excellence meets elegance. Secure your tickets now and make this holiday season truly special.

Reserve your spot today: Christmas Gala - Gas Processing Association of Canada (gpacanada.com)