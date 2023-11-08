Search

Free Webinar: Hydrogen To Ammonia In The Canadian Economy

Ammonia has attracted a significant amount of interest in Canada, related to its potential role toward decarbonizing Canada’s future.

Tune into Fluor’s upcoming webinar on Monday, November 27 at 10:00 a.m. MT to unpack opportunities regarding the deployment of ammonia production in Canada, including a discussion on technologies (green and blue hydrogen to ammonia), international perspectives, stakeholder engagement and production costs – and their relevancy in producing ammonia in the Canadian market.

Click here to register: https://fluor.webex.com/weblink/register/r98b2d5b1d6f988c55e508a09eb1501f5

