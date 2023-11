MEG Has No Immediate Plans To Implement eMVAPEX Technology

Despite showing great potential in its phase three pilot, MEG Energy Corp. has no near-term plans to commercialize its eMVAPEX technology at its existing Christina Lake operations, company president and chief executive officer Derek Evans said at the company’s third quarter conference call.

