Enbridge – Notice Of Open Season – Flanagan South Expansion
Enbridge Pipelines LLP will be holding a binding Open Season for the Flanagan South Pipeline Expansion (FSP, Line 59) for 110,000 barrels per day.
The contracted capacity will be available as an International Joint Tariff, with receipts in Western Canada to the U.S Gulf Coast via the Enbridge Mainline, FSP and Seaway pipelines.
Open Season Process
The Open Season will begin at 9 a.m. CST on November 2, 2023, and concludes at 1 p.m. CST on November 29, 2023.
Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the Open Season documents, including Open Season Procedures and Transportation Service Agreements, are required to execute a Confidentiality Agreement. Access to a downloadable Confidentiality Agreement can be found at https://flanagansouth.enbridge.com
Inquiries about the Open Season
All inquiries about the Open Season or CA submissions should be directed to:
Chad Dechaine
Director, Business Development
403.589.5936
Tyler Schreindorfer
Sr Specialist,
Business Development
403.461.8763