Cedar LNG Partnership Continues To Progress Toward FID: Burrows

The partnership between Pembina Pipeline Corporation and the Haisla Nation continues to progress the Cedar LNG project as it moves toward a final investment decision (FID).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more