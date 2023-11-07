Cardinal Outlines 2024 Spending Plan

For 2024, Cardinal Energy Ltd. laid out a planned conventional capital budget of $116 million with a further $68.5 million for the Reford thermal oil project.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more