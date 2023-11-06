Regulatory Fundamentals For Acquisitions And Divestitures Course Offers Crucial Insights For Energy Industry Professionals

Three former senior employees with the Alberta Energy Regulator will share essential insights, tips, and tactics to guide energy deals through Canada’s oil and gas regulatory process in a new course.

Alanda Allum, Rob Cruickshank and Mark Taylor – all experts on Canadian upstream oil and gas and former AER colleagues – will teach the course, Regulatory Fundamentals for Acquisitions and Divestitures live via ZOOM on Tuesday, November 21.

This three-hour course is designed to guide participants through the regulatory issues related to pre-deal preparation and post-transaction implementation. Attendees will understand how regulatory, ESG, and policy awareness are integral to the business considerations of any A​&​D transaction in the upstream exploration, production or midstream markets.

The course is ideal for A&D professionals within oil and gas companies and in related sectors, such as banking, investment, and land management in Canada.

Participants will assess how regulatory needs, ESG and policy awareness are integral when considering deals in upstream exploration, production, or midstream markets.

Course takeaways

A thorough grasp of the criteria that Canadian energy regulators consider when evaluating asset or licensee transfers

Insight into how Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors can substantially influence the value of a transaction, either positively or negatively

Proficiency in identifying and implementing essential components of a liability management plan crucial for post-transaction operations

Familiarity with the requirements outlined in the new Directive: Licensee Life-Cycle Management

Register here today.