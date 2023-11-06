Perpetual Updates Spending Plan

Perpetual Energy Inc. Perpetual's board of directors previously approved annual exploration and development capital spending of $25 to $32 million for 2023, prior to acquisitions and dispositions, if any, of which $2 to $4 million was allocated for potential spending in Eastern Alberta in the second half of 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more