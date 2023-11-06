Midstream M&A Activity Expected To Remain Strong

Canadian oil and gas midstream companies haven’t shied away from making deals over the past few months and a Deloitte Canada official expects an active merger and acquisition will continue to unfold.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more