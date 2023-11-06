MEG Applies To AER For Expansion Of Sulphur Recovery Unit At Christina Lake

MEG Energy Corp. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) proposing the expansion of the Christina Lake Regional Project (CLRP) sulphur recovery unit from four sulphur recovery trains to six.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more