Kakwa Condensate Drives Current Revenues, But Future Growth To Come From Attachie, Says ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. expects to keep production flat at its prolific Kakwa condensate play in Alberta, with future production growth coming from its Attachie assets in northeast B.C., executives said at the company’s third quarter 2023 conference call.

