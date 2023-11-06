DOB Land Sale Analysis: Gordondale, Basing, Ethel Lake And Cold Lake Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Nov. 1 Sale

At Alberta’s Nov. 1 land sale, the province sold 14,218.64 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $9.08 million. Additionally, there were 544 hectares of oilsands leases sold for a total bonus of $1.18 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $387.33 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more