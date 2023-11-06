Crescent Point To Acquire Hammerhead Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire Hammerhead Energy Inc., an oil and liquids-rich Alberta Montney producer, for total consideration of approximately $2.55 billion, including approximately $455 million in assumed net debt, consisting of cash and common shares of the company.

