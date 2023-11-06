CNRL Not Sold On Autonomous Mining Trucks

While other oilsands miners are quickly transitioning their heavy truck fleets to autonomous haulers, Canadian Natural Resources Limited still isn’t convinced of the technology’s potential economic benefits at its Horizon mine, Scott Stauth, chief operating officer for the company’s oilsands operations and incoming president, said at the company’s third quarter 2023 conference call.

