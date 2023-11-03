Tourmaline Has ‘Very Strict’ Criteria For M&A Deals, Says CEO

An important consideration when assessing M&A deals is whether the free cash flow yield from an acquisition will be as good or better than what the company’s organic five-year EP plan could deliver, says the chief executive of Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more