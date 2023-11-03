Enerplus Narrows Spending Range

Enerplus Corporation’s 2023 capital spending guidance was narrowed to $520 to $540 million (from the previous range of $510 to $550 million).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more