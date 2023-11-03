Deep Basin Recovery Helps Drive Vermilion’s North American Production Uptick

Production for Vermilion Energy Inc. in North America during the third quarter of 2023 averaged 56,758 boe/d. This represents five per cent growth over the previous quarter.

