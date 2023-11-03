Cenovus Ready To Capitalize On Eventual TMX Startup But Expects Initial ‘Variability’

Cenovus Energy Inc. officials remain optimistic the long awaited and often delayed Trans Mountain expansion project will be operational by mid-2024, but cautioned there will likely be some bumps in the road as the pipeline starts initial operations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more