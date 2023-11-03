ARC Resources Lowers Planned Spending For 2024

ARC Resources Ltd. expects to spend between $1.75 to $1.85 billion in 2024 to maintain production in the 350,000 to 360,000 boe/d as it advances its Attachie project in northeastern B.C.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more