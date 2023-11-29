Spartan Delta Outlines 2024 Capital Plan

For 2024, Spartan Delta Corp.'s board has approved an initial capital budget of $130 million to drill and complete 19.2 net (21 gross) wells, resulting in annualized production of 39,500 boe/d, a seven per cent increase in corporate production versus H2 2023 guidance.
