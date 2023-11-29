Spartan Delta Outlines 2024 Capital Plan

For 2024, Spartan Delta Corp.'s board has approved an initial capital budget of $130 million to drill and complete 19.2 net (21 gross) wells, resulting in annualized production of 39,500 boe/d, a seven per cent increase in corporate production versus H2 2023 guidance.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more