Dow Takes FID On Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero Project

Dow has declared final investment decision on the company's Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero investment to build what the company called the world's first net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives facility in Alberta.

