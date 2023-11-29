Canadian Spirit In Strategic Alternatives

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. has initiated a process to review strategic alternatives with a view to maximizing the value of the company’s Montney resource base at Farrell Creek and Altares.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more