Alberta Going Ahead With Gas-Fired Power Plant Plans Regardless Of Federal Legislation, Says Smith

The Alberta government isn’t waiting on new federal clean electricity regulations before launching efforts to build out new gas-fired power generation in the province, Premier Danielle Smith said on Tuesday at a press conference announcing Alberta’s new CCUS incentive program.
