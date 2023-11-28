Record Royalty Output For Source Rock

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. reported record quarterly royalty production of 228 boe/d (94 per cent oil and NGLs), an increase of 43 per cent compared to Q3 2022 and 11 per cent higher than Q2 2023.
