Oil And Gas Investment Climate Improving, Whitecap’s Fagerheim Tells CAOEC Crowd

Investment should increase in Canada’s oil and gas sector the next few years as egress out of Western Canada improves and investors begin to understand the huge resource potential of the WCSB, Grant Fagerheim, president and chief executive officer of Whitecap Resources Inc., told the crowd at the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) State of the Industry event in Calgary on Friday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more