Enbridge - Notice Of Open Season – Southern Lights Canada

Enbridge Southern Lights LP will be holding a binding Open Season for the Southern Lights Canada Pipeline (SLCP, Line 13) for 165,000 barrels per day.

The contracted capacity will be available as a take or pay commitment, with service starting at the international boundary near Gretna, MB and delivering to Kerrobert, SK, Hardisty, AB and Edmonton, AB.

Open Season Process

The Open Season will begin at 9 a.m. CST on November 22, 2023 and conclude at 1 p.m. CST on December 20, 2023.

Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the Open Season documents, including Open Season Procedures and Transportation Service Agreements, are required to execute a Confidentiality Agreement. Requests for Confidentiality Agreements can be directed to SLopenseason@enbridge.com.

Contact

All inquiries about the Open Season or CA submissions should be directed to:

Chad Dechaine

Director, Business Development

403-589-5936

Chad.dechaine@enbridge.com

Tyler Schreindorfer

Sr. Specialist, Business Development

403-461-8763

Tyler.schreindorfer@enbridge.com