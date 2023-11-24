Stress Engineering Services Canada Welcomes Justin Bekker To The Team

We are thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to our technical expertise at Stress Engineering Services Canada (SESC).

In line with our steadfast commitment to technical excellence and delivering exceptional service to our valued clients, we are delighted to welcome Justin Bekker as our newest Metallurgical Engineer.

Justin's primary focus will be on failure analysis, metallurgy, and serving as a retained welding engineer for CWB Division 2 Shop Certification (retained engineer work). His arrival reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance with industry regulations, such as ASME IX, AWS D1.1, CSA Z662 CSA W47.1/W59.

As a registered Professional Engineer in both Alberta and Ontario, Justin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team. Holding a Level 2 CWB Weld Inspector certification and a BSc in Materials Engineering from the University of Alberta, he is currently completing his MEng at the same institution. Justin has successfully managed diverse metallurgical projects, showcasing his deep understanding of metallurgical principles and regulations.

We are confident that Justin's proficiency will be a valuable asset in addressing your welding and metallurgy challenges. His dedication to comprehending unique requirements ensures tailored solutions that align with your specific objectives and expectations.

At SESC, we are committed to providing unparalleled support and technical guidance to the industry. Justin's addition strengthens our ability to continue delivering the highest quality service. If you have any questions or wish to discuss upcoming projects with Justin, please feel free to contact us. We look forward to fostering a strong working relationship with you and ensuring your welding and metallurgy needs are met with excellence.

About Stress Engineering Services Canada

Stress Engineering Services Canada is a leading engineering consulting firm specializing in solving complex engineering problems and providing innovative solutions to clients across various industries. With a dedicated team of professionals and a commitment to excellence, Stress Engineering Services Canada continues to be a trusted partner for engineering challenges. Learn more at www.stress.com.