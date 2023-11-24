Cochin Pipeline Open Season Canceled, Another One Launched

PKM Cochin ULC and Pembina Cochin LLC are cancelling the open season that commenced on Oct. 30, 2023, at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.

