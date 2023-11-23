Perpetual Closes Asset Sale

Perpetual Energy Inc. it has closed its previously announced asset disposition of certain assets at Mannville in Eastern Alberta to Canadian private operator Pointbreak Resources for gross proceeds of $35.8 million in cash, prior to customary purchase price adjustments with a Sept. 1, 2023 effective date.

