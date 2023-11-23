Lycos Brings On ‘Fishbone,’ Wells, Drills ‘Wine Rack’ Well

Lycos Energy Inc. executed a $20.9 million capital expenditure program bringing onstream three multi-leg fishbone wells (including two extended reach sweeper fishbone wells at 17 kilometres and 20 kilometres of drilled reservoir respectively) and three multi-lateral wells (including two new generation wine rack wells) in the quarter.

