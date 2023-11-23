Logan Energy Lays Out 2024 Spending Plans

Logan Energy Corp. has set a 2024 initial capital budget of $120 million. The budget is designed to deliver growth in Simonette, maintain production in Pouce Coupe and advance long term growth projects like Flatrock.

