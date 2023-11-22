Letting Go To Grow: CFO Perspective On The Intersection Of Employee Engagement And Financial Performance

“Ask for forgiveness, not permission.”

It’s a statement we’ve all heard or uttered ourselves. It’s a statement that invites that maverick in all of us. While it has occasionally suffered from overuse, it is a sentiment that I have lived by in my career. It’s a way of thinking that has served me, and my executive colleagues at CDN, well.

But about a year ago we had to confront this statement in a more honest and tangible way. The reckoning sparked an evolution within our company that we still contend with today.

Our business—and our bottom line—is successful because when our clients call, our answer is ‘yes.’ Yes is our default position. Even our company tag line is “Yes. We do that.” The result of this aspirational thinking is that when faced with both opportunities and challenges, the immediate action is not to react, but to respond. We’re able to skip over the octane and get to work. Twelve years later, this remains our philosophy as service providers.

But what if we applied that same thinking inside of our organization?

What if businesses like ours, where our teams are spread across regions – some in offices, and others in the field – said yes to the ideas, perspectives, and beliefs while fundamentally, not performatively, believing their contributions will - not can - take us into the future?

The answer: we needed to let go to grow.

This realization kicked off a period of discomfort for our leadership team – probably the most uncomfortable period in our history – because we decided that CDN would no longer be realized solely by the vision of our executives. Moreso, we would have to evolve to fulfill the vision of our employees. We had to become prepared to forgive, rather than permit. They had to be the conduits, rather than the conductor, of autonomy, empowerment, and good, old-fashioned trial and error.

To readers in senior positions, this probably sounds harrowing – and it is. But it has also proven to be one of the most gratifying and profitable decisions that we ever made.

First, we welcomed new voices. When I joined CDN Controls more than eight years ago, the goals and processes for our company came from the top. And it paid off. In that time, we became one of the most trusted energy service companies in Western Canada. But as we grew, we decided to open departments that required new leaders, who were selected specifically because they brought a different blend of experience that was progressive and fresh. We launched a People & Culture team, a Public Relations team, vastly increased our investment in IT to keep pace with our clients’ processes, and much more.

We set out to invite new leaders who brought out-of-the-box thinking that would add to our capabilities, not replicate what we are already doing well. We invested in people who would challenge the status quo and see opportunities differently. The results have been a watershed. We began to survey all of our employees to understand what they needed in order to be more successful, we launched a public re-brand with a particular focus on community investment – all while continuing to open new locations across Western Canada. By infusing our corporate vision with fresh voices, CDN Controls achieved goals that we wouldn't have set for ourselves otherwise. If you’re thinking this seems like an automatic or obvious approach, consider this driving analogy:

It’s easy to share the wheel when you’re a little lost or tired or in need of directions. It’s quite another to share the wheel when the vehicle is new, the road ahead is clear and beautiful, and you’ve never done anything but drive.

Next, consciously deciding to ‘let go to grow’ included allowing team members to arrive at their own answers, even when we felt that we had them already. For years, we have been investing in relational people, operating on the belief that you can’t teach personability, but you can always teach business. To become the CDN we knew we could be we had to trust their learning process as they grew their careers with us.

When you know your business well, it’s easy to default to ‘leading by telling’ rather than leading by example. But we can’t reach our potential if we’re a company made up of task-doers. We need a business comprised of people who know what to look for, how to pivot, and how to execute strategically. The pinnacle responsibility of our highest leadership is to nurture intuition.

Lastly, we decided to invest in corporate education. We realized that while we have more than 650 highly qualified people who are good at what they do, they can only get better if they understand how their work is part of a bigger organism.

This was personal to me. After high school, I took my first job in the energy sector. I was earning $9 per hour, while the company billed my time at $30 per hour. From my limited vantage point, they were making $21 per hour on my back. Working in the field, with no connection to the nucleus of the organization, I had no way of understanding the operational costs of the business, or how those investments actually protected me.

We are breaking this pattern through an iterative process. We provided updates on our fiscal health, identified headwinds, along with our strategic thinking on why the company is growing in the way that it is, and most of all, we worked on being earnest. We assumed the (at times awkward) role of learning how to do this in front of our whole company.

'Letting go to grow’ is about betting on ourselves and trusting in the outcomes. We ask our clients to do this every day, so it’s only right that we do it too. And it’s the most maverick thing that we have ever done.

CDN Controls

CDN Controls is Western Canada’s leader in electrical and instrumentation maintenance, automation, communication, and renewable/solar services. United by a shared belief that clients are best served by a service provider in the relentless pursuit of solving challenges through impactful relationships and partnerships, CDN’s collective team of 700 employees and contractors are committed to the highest standards in performance, measurement, and safety. With 9 branches in Alberta and British Columbia, and six formal Indigenous partnerships, CDN Controls delivers systems that perform.