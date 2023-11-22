CEO Interview: Surge Staying Loyal To Its Sparky Oil Play

While the industry spotlight has focused on the Montney play with major acquisition deals in recent days, the head of a Calgary intermediate says he’s happy to stick with his company’s Sparky light/medium-oil play in east-central Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more