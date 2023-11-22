Avanti Helium In Fully Subscribed Private Placement Of Up To $1.2 Million

Avanti Helium Corp. announced a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of up to 3 million units at a price of $0.40 per unit, for total proceeds of up to $1.2 million.

