Suncor Closes Purchase Of TotalEnergies' Canadian Operations

Suncor Energy Inc. has closed the transaction to purchase TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd., which includes the remaining 31.23 per cent working interest in the Fort Hills Project.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more