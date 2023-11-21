Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Incorporated confirmed its first joint helium discovery with partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH), following completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (Joint Well #1).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more