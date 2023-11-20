DOB Land Sale Analysis: Simonette, Edson And Rivercourse Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Nov. 15 Sale

At Alberta’s Nov. 15 land sale, the province sold 26,032 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $9.32 million. Additionally, there were 320 hectares of oilsands leases sold for a total bonus of $0.64 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $397.30 million.

