CEO Interview: How Lachance Rose Through The Ranks To Assume The Top Job With Peyto

JP Lachance’s three decade-plus career in the western Canadian oilpatch has been one of constant learning and professional growth, and has served him well on his path to taking over as president and CEO of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. from the retiring Darren Gee at the beginning of 2023.
