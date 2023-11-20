Appalachian Gas Producer CNX Turning Coal Mine Methane Emissions Into Cash Flow

U.S. shale gas producer CNX is capturing waste methane emissions from a large coal mine in Virginia and using the emissions to generate carbon credits and electricity, resulting in a new cash flow stream for the company, Ravi Srivastava, president of CNX’s new technologies division, told analysts during the company’s third quarter 2023 conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more