Tourmaline Outlines Cardium Plans In North Deep Basin

Tourmaline Oil Corp. has acquired acreage near a “very strong” Cardium oil discovery in the Resthaven-Kakwa area of the North Deep Basin.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more