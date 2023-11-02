Paramount Expands Core Montney Land Position

Paramount Resources Ltd. has expanded its core Montney land position in the Grande Prairie Region through the addition of 10 net sections of new land at Karr and Wapiti.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more