Oil Prices Rangebound But Should Increase Next Year: CFA Panel

Oil prices should tick upwards next year as OPEC members manage production to increase their revenues while trying to avoid a price spike that would halt global economic growth, panelists said at the CFA Society Calgary’s 23rd Annual Oil & Gas Forecast Breakfast earlier this week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more