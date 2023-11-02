New President Named At CNRL, Other Appointments Made, As Part Of Ongoing Management Succession

Tim McKay will assume the role of vice-chair and Scott Stauth, currently chief operating officer, Oil Sands, will be promoted to president of Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

