Global Action, Local Impact – And The Engineering Of A Perfectly Balanced Chair

In August of 2021, I found myself standing under a broken chair in Geneva, Switzerland.

The sculpture, called “Broken Chair”, is a 5-ton statue made of wood and, standing 39 feet high, has had many symbolic meanings since its installation in 1997. Today, it stands as a symbol that without collective cooperation and action to address our challenges, threats remain to our collective well-being. The chair takes its rightful and emblematic place across the street from the Palais de Nations - the main entrance to the United Nations.

If you’ve never seen it, it’s a plain red chair that’s missing a leg. Until today, it was also a fitting symbol for CDN’s ESG program: beautiful, but incomplete.

I had been invited to the United Nations to better understand how global imperatives become national, regional, and local actions. To me, the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals seemed beyond lofty. As a person born and raised in a region proud to be the economic engine of our country, I was worried the policies required to reach these goals would be more punitive than productive. But two weeks in, I was drinking the Kool-Aid with such rigour, I hardly recognized myself.

The UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals

It was the role of business—specifically of entire industries and market segments—to align these 17 imperatives into the metrics of our success. This, I contend, becomes our best chance to lift these important goals. I believe these goals remain the keys to our collective potential as people, as communities, and as independent nations.

This thinking is what drives the ESG program at CDN Controls - that we can engage in these massive challenges and see them as opportunities to engineer our business in ways not previously considered. Here, we wrestle with the scope: we know we can’t solve world hunger, but we can address food insecurity in the community of Fort St. John by investing in the Salvation Army’s wildly successful food truck re-use program. We can’t address all issues of global inequality, but we can sponsor leadership education as part of our commitment to meaningful Indigenous engagement. It’s about supporting the global imperative with meaningful, measurable, and intentional work.

To us, it’s about doing what we can, where we can, and always operating under the assumption that we have a responsibility to engage.

CDN’s ESG strategy, led by the VP of ESG & Strategy, Jennifer Ezekiel, is engineered to be an industry-leading program. Today, we remain the only energy services provider to voluntarily publish our ESG performance.

On the Environmental side, we have voluntarily conducted an annual GHG emissions inventory since 2019. This is an inventory of the emissions associated with our internal operations and services (shops, offices, transportation etc.). Climate Smart, a third-party auditing program, evaluates and validates our GHG emissions, based on adherence to the GHG Protocol – an internationally recognized standard published by the World Resources Institute and the World Business Council on Sustainable Development.

On the Governance side, 54% of our management team are skilled men and women promoted from our field operations. The other half is the result of meaningful recruitment efforts to find innovative and forward-thinking leaders. Together, they learn from each other, never losing the vital balance between the pragmatic realities of our business and the unexplored potential of what’s not yet been considered in our industry sector. We invest in having them learn together, using every gathering opportunity to develop skills, tools, resiliency, and their capacity as a collective. Recognizing their differences in approach remains a strength to CDN.

Our greatest pride of purpose comes in the form of Indigenous engagement. We have operated our business alongside Indigenous partnerships for 75% of our corporate life span. We engage with Indigenous Nations as friends first and business partners second. We have purposefully built six strong partnerships with Indigenous communities in the areas we serve. This enables us to offer our services through an Indigenous partnership in each of CDN’s branch locations. These partnerships demonstrate our efforts working with Indigenous communities and as an active participant in Indigenous economic reconciliation. To date, more than $2.4M in revenue has been directed to Indigenous communities and an average of 18% of our revenue is derived through services offered via Indigenous Partnerships.

But much like the Broken Chair, we were still incomplete. Our community investment program—the mechanism of charitable giving—was nothing more than an extension of our business development practices. We were missing the piece that put our ESG program in perfect balance.

And as any PR person will tell you, timing is everything.

Today, we turn the page on the most successful year in our history. We saw a new revenue record, the largest individual PO received, a new record of E&I maintenance runs, 72% growth in our key vendors, and the complete integration of Exile Automation, which we acquired in 2021. Today, we unveil a new look and feel for our brand, one that speaks to our interconnectedness with each other, our clients, and within multiple industry segments. Today, we also chart a path to complete our ESG framework.

Starting today, CDN will dedicate 1.5% of EBITDA to meaningful community investments and sponsorships. Our mission for this work (in true CDN style) is simple and straightforward: We show up. For twelve years, we’ve shown up for our clients to solve their challenges. Now we bring this same ambition to the places where we live, work, and play. We’re pinning our plan to Sustainable Development Goal #3: Good Health and Well-Being, by making investments in individuals and groups who are making investments in themselves.

As we continue our quest to outperform expectations this year, our community investment will become part of this. We’re eager to see the impact we can have and use our voice and platforms to tell the stories of important community work. And we look forward to sharing it all with you.

CDN Controls

CDN Controls is Western Canada’s leader in electrical and instrumentation maintenance, automation, communication, and renewable/solar services. United by a shared belief that clients are best served by a service provider in the relentless pursuit of solving challenges through impactful relationships and partnerships, CDN’s collective team of 700 employees and contractors are committed to the highest standards in performance, measurement, and safety. With 9 branches in Alberta and British Columbia, and six formal Indigenous partnerships, CDN Controls delivers systems that perform.