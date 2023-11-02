First Quarter Fracturing Schedule Almost Fully Booked: STEP Energy

STEP Energy Services Ltd.’s Canadian fracturing service line generated $127.4 million in revenue on 308,000 tonnes of proppant pumped, the best third quarter in the company’s history.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more