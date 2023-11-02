Contractor Operating Days Increase 2% To End Of September

Members of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) booked 46,178 operating days in the first nine months of 2023, up two per cent from 45,214 operating days in the comparable period last year, Rig Locator records show.

