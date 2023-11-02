CNRL Reports Record Production In The Third Quarter, Driven By Thermal Oilsands

Canadian Natural Resources Limited reported record production of 1.394 million boe/d in the third quarter of 2023, driven largely by a 44,000 bbls/d year-over-year increase from its thermal oilsands operations.

