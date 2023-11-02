Athabasca Anticipates Differential Tightening

Athabasca Oil Corporation believes the recent widening in differentials to US$21/bbl (Q4 strip pricing) is primarily a function of seasonality with refinery downtime and anticipates tightening from current levels in 2024 following the start-up of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and new global heavy oil refining capacity.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more